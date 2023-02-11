Report indicts OT technician of sexual harassment in Karnal Medical college

The internal committee of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) has found an OT technician guilty of sexual harassment and mental torture of girl students.

The report was submitted to the committee of Haryana Vidhan Sabha at Gurugram on Friday. The Vidhan Sabha committee has recommended the termination of the services of the OT technician Pawan Kumar.

Congress MLA from Assandh Shamsher Singh Gogi, who is also a member of the Vidhan Sabha committee, said, “The report has held him (OT technician) guilty of sexual and mental harassment of several girl students. The Vidhan Sabha committee has recommended strict action against him, and he should be terminated with immediate effect.”

However, the MLA said that the decision to file a police complaint has been left with the girl students and their parents as the committee cannot lodge the FIR without the complaint of the victims. He said that the government had already suspended the OT technician.

The committee has also decided that they will continue their visits to different institutions. The committee will visit one city and its institutions every month to find out the problems of the students, he said.

The matter came to light on January 21, during an inspection by a committee of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha as the students of the BSc (OT technician) first-year batch submitted the written complaint to Seema Trikha, chairperson of the committee. In the complaint, addressed to the chief minister, the students accused the technician of harassing them physically and mentally for the past few months.

The girls also accused the technician was luring the students by telling them that he will help them in getting a job at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. He also offered the students to go on a Vrindavan tour from January 22 to 26 and assured them that their attendance will be marked, but when they refused, he started harassing them.

Trikha had assured a fair investigation and said the matter has been referred to the internal complaint authority. The OT technician had been sent on three-week leave soon after the matter came to the light.

KCGMCH director Jagdish Dureja said that the OT technician has been suspended. “Further action will be taken after the directions from the government,” he said.

