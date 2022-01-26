Republic Day: Low-key function planned in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal will unfurl the national flag during the Republic Day function at Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

In view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, the administration has decided against holding the “At Home” function at the Punjab Raj Bhawan for the second year in a row. Even other celebrations will remain low-key. There will be no large gathering or cultural event by schoolchildren, and only awardees and their families will be in attendance for the award function.

Invitees have to be seated by 8am and won’t be allowed to carry bags, match boxes, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag, banners or posters.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have issued an advisory. From 6.30am onwards, the road from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout up to Gurdial Singh petrol pump in Sector 22-A will remain closed, along with the road from Old District Court, Sector 17, up to Shivalik Hotel and from Lyon’s Restaurant light point near the MC office up to Parade Ground. Parking will not be allowed in the Sector 22-A market till the function gets over.

Governors to hoist flags in Mohali, Panchkula

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit will hoist the national flag during the state-level Republic Day function at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, Mohali. The function will begin at 9.58 am and end at 11 am. There will be no cultural function owning to the pandemic.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said that around 500 cops will be on vigil during the day.

In Panchkula, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag at the Parade Ground in Sector 5 at 10am. Earlier, he will pay tributes to martyrs at the Shahidi Smarak at 9:40am.

The district police have banned drones around the area. Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa said nakas have been set up at 27 places. Vehicular movement will be restricted on a few roads leading to the Parade Ground from 7am to 2pm. Other commuters can take alternative routes like from the Sector 4/5 light point, Sector 9/10 light point and Hafed Chowk.