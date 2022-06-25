Rescued from Ambala, trafficked minor girl repatriated to Nepal

A 15-year-old Nepalese girl, who was rescued from a poultry farm in Ambala’s Jalbera village last week, was repatriated to Nepal on Friday.

The minor girl was rescued from the location by a team of Child Line helpline, anti-human trafficking unit and police on the orders of the Ambala child welfare committee (CWC) on June 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Committee’s chairperson Ranjita Sachdeva said, “The child’s family was contacted through the Nepal government, and she was handed over to them and a Nepal team. She was trafficked by one Dinesh Mandal, who is accused in several similar cases in Nepal.”

The girl was traced after she had managed to contact her parents about being detained forcibly. A missing person’s case was already registered in Nepal, Sachdeva said.

During the raid, Mandal, who had allegedly also raped the girl, managed to escape, while the girl was accommodated at One Stop Centre for counselling till her parents arrived.

Sub-inspector Surekha said Mandal had been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on CWC’s complaint at the Ambala Sadar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}