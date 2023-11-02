Resentment growing, people will vote out BJP-JJP govt next year: Bhupinder Hooda

Sounding the poll bugle in Haryana, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government, at his first ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Yamunanagar’s Radaur on Wednesday.

Haryana leader of opposition Bhupinder Hooda during the Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Yamunanagar’s Radaur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Hooda, who is set to address at least 90 rallies across the state over the coming months, said there was growing resentment against the current dispensation and winds of change are blowing.

“Till 2014, Haryana was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation, law and order, welfare of farmers, poor, and businessmen. Every section of the society was happy, but now the state has reached the 17th position in growth rate and has the top spot in terms of unemployment, crime and drug addiction,” he said.

Stating that between 2005 and 2014, the Congress government increased the price of sugarcane from ₹117 to ₹310, Hooda said, “The current government only hikes about ₹5 to ₹10. When sugar is so expensive in the market, why is the government not giving farmers at least ₹450/quintal.”

He assured that once voted to power, his government will give ₹450 a quintal for sugarcane, ₹6,000 as old age pension, gas cylinder for ₹500, old pension scheme (OPS) to employees, free plots of 100 yards to the poor and others.

Party’s Haryana unit president Udai Bhan said the Congress governments at the Centre and the state had made the biggest contribution in taking the state, once considered backward and lagging behind even Punjab, to new heights.

“During the Hooda regime, four power plants, metro networks, 16 universities were approved, and medical colleges were built. Haryana was at number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment and law and order, unemployment was lowest, and the state was at the forefront in providing employment,” he stated.

“In the last nine years, the BJP-JJP government increased the state debt from ₹70,000 crore in 2014 to more than ₹4 lakh crore. The economy collapsed due to the wrong policies of this government. By using family identity cards as a weapon, ration cards of 9.6 lakh families were snatched and pension of about 5 lakh elderly people was cut off.”

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the government has pushed the youth of the state into an abyss of unemployment, some have been driven towards drugs, some towards crime and some are forced to sell their houses and go abroad.

“Haryana has the highest VAT, most expensive electricity and least relief. Arrogance in this government is at its peak. If farmers, labourers, youth, government employees, anganwadi & Asha workers, sarpanch and sportspersons demand justice, they are lathicharged. Wherever the chief minister goes, he openly insults the public. BJP-JJP has made Haryana a victim of corruption,” he told the gathering.

