Resentment in Haryana bajra growers after price drop

Resentment is brewing among bajra growers in southern parts of Haryana as prices of the crop fell sharply to ₹1,200-1,350 per quintal in the open market against the minimum support price of ₹2,250 per quintal.

The price of bajra has reduced from ₹1,550-1,650 per quintal in a week in the open market after the Haryana government decided to include the crop in the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’ from this kharif season.

The government had announced to pay farmers ₹600 per quintal on average of the yield, in case private players buy bajra below the minimum support price (MSP).

The farmers of southern Haryana have urged the government either to purchase bajra on MSP or pay farmers ₹950 per quintal per yield under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’.

Dalip Gujjar, a farmer from Mahendergarh, said he has sold 25 quintal bajra at ₹1,350 at Ateli mandi. “Last year, I sold my entire bajra crop in the mandi at MSP. But this year, I suffered huge losses as the prices fell sharply in the open market and the government failed to initiate procurement process,” he said.

“I don’t know how the government will evaluate bajra per yield and how much it will pay us. The government should give us ₹900 per quintal under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’,” he added.

Balbir Thakan, state secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, said their apprehensions that the government would ‘shut down mandis’ came true after the state government included bajra under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’.

“After the government move, the price of bajra has sharply declined by ₹450-500 per quintal. Who will compensate for this difference? The state government wants to adopt such methods so that it can shut down mandis and give open players complete freedom to fleece farmers. The government had announced to purchase 25% bajra from October 1 but it has failed to start procurement so far,” he added.

Ram Kumar Ritholia, president of Vyapar Mandal at Charkhi Dadri, said farmers are forced to sell their crop at ₹1,100- 1,300 per quintal.

“Bags of bajra are lying under the open sky. It seems that the government will not procure bajra at MSP and their decision will affect farmers and arhtiyas. In the last one week, the prices of bajra have reduced by ₹500 per quintal and those agents who had purchased bajra last week are suffering losses,” he added.

The government will compensate only those farmers of Haryana who have registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal for buying bajra. In Kharif season 2021, total 2.71 lakh farmers have registered on the portal for bajra and the government has set up 86 centres to procure 25% bajra of Haryana but procurement could not be started in state.

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said the farmers are forced to sell their bajra crop at ₹900-1,200 per quintal.

“If government compensates ₹600 per quintal to farmers under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’, even then they will suffer losses of ₹350-600 per quintal,” he added.

BJP’s Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav said he and other party MLAs met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday and appraised him of the problems faced by the bajra growers.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said arrival of bajra has started at a few mandis.

“We will give ₹500 crore compensation to bajra growers under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’. We had decided to give ₹600 per quintal compensation to bajra growers as the prices of the crop is ₹1,650 per quintal in the open market. We will review the situation if the prices decline in the open market,” he said in Bhiwani.