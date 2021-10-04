Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Residential universities in Haryana to continue with online classes
Residential universities in Haryana to continue with online classes

Published on Oct 04, 2021 03:53 AM IST
The Haryana government has asked the administration of the fully residential universities to get all students, faculty members and staff fully vaccinated and share the progress with the departments concerned. (HT File/Representational image)
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh

Within hours after allowing residential universities in the state to hold in-person classes, Haryana government on Sunday reversed its order and directed the universities to stick to conducting classes online till further orders.

“This is in modification of...order...dated October 3, 2021...Fully residential universities in the state are directed to continue conducting classes online till further orders. Matter will be reviewed after some time to decide whether classes in the physical mode will be allowed,” said chief secretary Vijai Vardhan in a fresh order.

Extending the lockdown--Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana--till October 18, the chief secretary in the “corrigendum” asked the administration of the fully residential universities to get all students, faculty members and staff fully vaccinated and share the progress with the concerned departments.

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon Haryana government had allowed residential universities in the state to hold in-person classes, provided they ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

A fortnight back the state government had allowed colleges and polytechnics to reopen for students while deferring the decision to start physical classes in residential universities till October 15.

The state government has already restarted classes in schools from Class 1 to 12. Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been permitted to open for students with 100% attendance, with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms.

As per the order, the department of skill development and industrial training, Haryana, will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately.

As festivities will follow one after the other in the coming months till December, the state government has said this is a critical period and cautioned people against the tendency to violate Covid-appropriate behaviour during festivals.

Directing the deputy commissioners (DCs) to implement the orders strictly, the government has also allowed the DCs to invoke the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, if necessary, for the enforcement of social distancing measures. The order says any person violating lockdown-related measures will be liable to be proceeded against and that all other relaxations permitted earlier will continue.

