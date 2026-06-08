Residents across Ludhiana feel the pinch as domestic LPG price rises by 29

The latest increase in domestic LPG prices has added to the financial burden on households across Ludhiana, with residents saying the higher cost of cooking fuel is further straining monthly budgets already stretched by rising prices of essential commodities.

Cylinder cost has jumped to ₹969 from ₹940. (HT File)

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The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has increased by ₹29, taking the cost from ₹940 to ₹969, the second time in three months as global energy supply remained affected over West Asia crisis. Residents said the hike comes at a time when expenditure on groceries, cooking oil, flour and other household necessities has already risen considerably, leaving families with little room to absorb additional costs.

Many residents said the increase may appear modest in isolation but becomes significant when viewed alongside the cumulative rise in living expenses over recent months.

Geeta Rani, a resident of the city, said managing household finances has become increasingly difficult as the cost of essential items continues to rise. She said low- and middle-income families are finding it harder to balance their budgets amid persistent increases in everyday expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar concerns were echoed by other residents, who said salaries and incomes have not kept pace with inflation. Several families reported reassessing household spending and postponing discretionary purchases to accommodate higher expenditure on essentials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar concerns were echoed by other residents, who said salaries and incomes have not kept pace with inflation. Several families reported reassessing household spending and postponing discretionary purchases to accommodate higher expenditure on essentials. {{/usCountry}}

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Poonam, a homemaker, said the latest hike had further disrupted her monthly budget. She noted that the prices of flour, cooking oil and other staples had already increased, and the higher LPG cost would place an additional burden on household finances.

Another resident, Sonia, said the widening gap between income growth and living expenses was becoming increasingly difficult to manage for middle- and lower-income families. She said recurring increases in the cost of essential commodities were affecting the financial stability of many households.

Abhishek, a resident, said people often focus on individual price increases, but the cumulative impact of higher fuel and commodity prices is placing considerable pressure on family budgets.

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Residents said the latest LPG price revision has intensified concerns over the rising cost of living and called for measures to provide relief to households facing mounting financial pressures.