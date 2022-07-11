Residents block Kharar flyover over water logging

Commuters were at receiving end after residents of Desu Majra village and Om Enclave blocked the Kharar flyover for over two hours — between 12 to 2.30 pm — over the problem of water logging in their localities

The residents alleged that ever since the flyover was constructed, they have been facing major water logging problems in their areas during the monsoon season.

Rajbir Singh Raji, a resident, said despite bringing the problem to the notice of the administration and seeking a solution to the inadequate stormwater drainage, nothing had been done.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Kharar Ravinder Singh met the protestors and assured them of a meeting with Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and municipal corporation (MC) officials of Kharar on Monday, adding that a permanent solution will soon be found.

Another protestor Jasbir Singh, meanwhile, criticised the local member of legislative assembly (MLA), Anmol Gagan Mann, who is now a minister, for allegedly not taking any interest in hearing their issues. “We elected her with some hope that our problems will be sorted out,” he said.

Water logging in Mohali

Even though the MC formed teams to handle the water logging problem in the city, Sunday morning’s downpour left several parts of Mohali waterlogged. Phase 4, 5, 3B2, Phase-7, 11 — where water entered the houses — Sector 70, and Sector 71 were the worst hit.

Two teams had been constituted to work 24x7, with ten pumping sets having also been installed to drain the water. In many places, however, residents had to call the fire tenders to pump out water from the streets.

Zirakpur worst hit

On Sunday, most streets and roads in Zirakpur, including the Zirakpur-Patiala intersection under the flyover, were submerged after the rain.

Major traffic jams were seen on the stretch of the road, with Punjab traffic police personnel seen managing the traffic in knee-deep water. Vehicles were seen stranded in the waterlogged roads, and at many places, water entered the houses and shops of the residents.

Speaking about the same, local MLA, Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said, “We are soon holding a meeting with the officers to find a permanent solution of water logging”