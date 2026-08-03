Residents demand action after spate of thefts in New Sunny Enclave

Residents of New Sunny Enclave in Sector 125 approached the Sadar Kharar police station on Sunday, demanding immediate action following a spate of thefts and burglary attempts in the past 10 days. Led by Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) president Pavitar Pal Singh Brar, they submitted a memorandum to the station house officer, Gurpreet Singh, urging the police to strengthen security and curb the rising incidents of crime in the locality.

The New Sunny Enclave residents submitted a memorandum to the station house officer urging the police to strengthen security and curb the rising incidents of crime in the locality.

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According to the RWA, several thefts and break-ins have been reported in the colony over the past fortnight, with many incidents captured on CCTV cameras. The association also handed over the footage and details of the incidents to the police.

Another theft was reported on Sunday morning, and a separate incident was reported in the lane behind Avian Medicare.

The RWA further pointed out that during a gas cylinder theft on July 29, suspects allegedly knocked down a security guard with a motorcycle while fleeing. The guard reportedly remained unconscious for about 30 minutes after the collision, further heightening concerns over safety in the area.

RWA president Pavitar Pal Singh Brar said the recurring thefts have created fear among residents, making them feel insecure even when stepping out of their homes. He urged the police to arrest those responsible at the earliest and enhance patrolling and security measures in the area.

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