Dyeing unit effluents flow into street at Ludhiana, MC serves notice after protest

After residents of Narinder Nagar near Samrala Chowk came out in protest against the open discharge from Oriental dyeing unit, it was closed temporarily and has been served a notice by the civic body.

The road at Narinder Nagar near Samrala Chowk was inundated with industrial waste. (HT PHOTO)

The residents came out in protest in the late hours of Thursday after their street was inundated with dark-coloured industrial discharge. The residents alleged that the water is polluted and has been discharged into the street by the unit irresponsibly.

Harjeet Singh, a resident of the area said that the unit has been established in a residential area. He added that the treatment plant established at the unit should be thoroughly probed.

Municipal corporation authorities said that the unit falls under the scattered industries category and has been established in the area notified for industries. The officials said that teams under the sub-divisional officer of the operations and maintenance branch were deployed in the area to clear out the water and necessary action has been initiated against the industry.

Ranbir Singh, executive engineer, said that as per the official notification, the industry can discharge treated waste into the MC sewers till the year 2024. He said that after the water level in the sewers rose, the sewer made its way into the low-lying street. He added that it will be verified whether the discharge was treated or not.

He further said that a notice has been issued to the unit to explain their position and ensured that required actions will be taken.

