Residents sleepless as cracks appear in houses at Morni’s Kharog village

The residents of Kharog village in Morni block are living in fear and as cracks have started appearing in their houses. Situated on Morni –Tikkar Taal road, Kharog has about 25 houses.

Cracks have appeared in multiple houses at Kharog village in Morni block. Residents say they have taken up the matter with Panchkula deputy commissioner, but action is awaited. (Sant Arora /HT)

Residents say that the land is sinking and it has caused about five houses to develop cracks. They added that the situation worsens with every rainfall.

“We are living in fear as our houses can collapse anytime. The cracks had started appearing in the land last year and now, the situation has become worse as the houses have developed cracks,” said Deshraj, who has now shifted his belongings to a relative’s house.

“The river Tapi is cutting into the land, thus causing a portion of the hill to sink,” said Duni Chand, another villager.

“Many are forced to leave their houses as the cracks are growing wider. The portion of hill is sinking, making it difficult for the residents and they are living in a constant state of fear. The administration and government have failed to take corrective measures despite residents taking up issue with Panchkula deputy commissioner last year,” said Pradeep Chaudhary, member of legislative assembly from Kalka who visited the village on Saturday.

He assured financial help to the residents whose houses have developed cracks and are on verge of collapse.

“The situation is such that for last two months, a senior citizen is forced to sit outside hishouse. The administration has completely failed them,” said Chaudhary.

Former MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party Latika Sharma visited the village and asked for making arrangements to rehabilitate the families whose houses are on verge of collapse in panchayat ghar and anganwadi.

Meanwhile, Panchkula deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said, “I have directed the officials to visit the village and submit report at the earliest.”

Morni is cut-off from Panchkula owing to landslide at Bhudi village. Though authorities have deployed machinery to clear the debris but residents say that it is not enough.

“Only one machine is deployed to remove the debris and at the speed at which the work is going on, we are not hopeful of the road opening in the near future. It is difficult to even take patients to hospital in case of an emergency,” said Rajinder, a resident of Morni.

Though alternative routes, such as Morni-Trilokpur road and Morni-Raipur Rani via Tikkar Taal, Kaimbwala, are available, they are much longer.

