Resolve Pong dam oustees’ issue: Jai Ram to Centre

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 30th meeting of North Zonal Council in Jaipur on Saturday urged the central government to resolve pending cases of Pong dam oustees.

He said that issue related to the allocation of land and rehabilitation of the oustees should be done in accordance with the apex court’s orders.

He said that people of Himachal have suffered the pain of displacement for the construction of Pong dam and other hydroelectric projects. He said that 2.25-lakh acre land was reserved in Rajasthan to rehabilitate 16,352 Himachalis displaced due to the construction of Pong dam, but only 8,713 were provided land.

The meeting was presided over by Union home minister Amit Shah, which was attended by CMs and lieutenant governors of eight states and UTs, to discuss issues related to law and order, internal security, border areas and interstate water issues.

Jai Ram said the share of Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB project is 7.19%, yet the state does not have the status of a full-time member. He said that over one-lakh acre fertile land was submerged due to the Bhakra project and 65,563 acres of land was lost in Dehar and Pong projects, while the state has not been given the right to properly use electricity and water from these reservoirs.

He also took up the matter of four-laning of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road.

Expressing concern over the problem of drug abuse, the Himachal CM said his government was running an awareness campaign, especially among the youth, to bring awareness about the ill-effects of drugs. He said the HP government was also maintaining constant coordination with neighbouring states. Jai Ram also took up the matter of telecom connectivity in 585 uncovered remote villages of the state.

While underlining the effective role HP is playing in the conservation of forests, the CM suggested a few amendments in the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Jai Ram said that a complete investigation of cases registered under IPC Section 376 and those under POCSO Act was being ensured within 60 days.

He said that superintendents of police have been asked to monitor the ITSSO portal regularly. He said that the compliance rate has increased from 49.9% in 2020 to 82.2% in 2022.