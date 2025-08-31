Respite in Ambala as Tangri’s water level recedes

Ambala A day after the Tangri seasonal stream wreaked havoc in the low-lying areas of Ambala Cantonment, its water level receded much below the danger levels on Saturday. A day after the Tangri seasonal stream wreaked havoc in the low-lying areas of Ambala Cantonment, its water level receded much below the danger levels on Saturday. (File)

Officials said water collected in the streets and houses of several colonies started draining out during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday. By the morning, residents started returning to their houses, albeit to damaged belongings.

In view of the situation, Ambala divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma held a meeting at his office on Saturday, and reviewed the excessive water flow in Tangri and other rivers passing through the district the previous day.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar, SDMs and other officials were present.

During the meeting, Verma took stock of drainage of rainwater in residential and rural areas along the Tangri.

DC Tomar informed that the river’s water level was 10,000 cusecs, which was likely to come down further as rainfall stopped in the hilly areas and the water level from Barwala was also about 3,000 cusecs.

In Yamunanagar, deputy commissioner Parth Gupta said the government had opened “Kshatipurti Portal” to compensate farmers for the loss of Kharif crops due to heavy rainfall or waterlogging. The portal will remain open till September 10.