Resumption of Shimla-Delhi flights postponed, likely to take off after Sept 23
It is likely that the air carrier will resume flights on the route after September 23. The move is expected to give a fillip to tourism in the hill state.
In the wake of inclement weather at the Shimla airport, flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route, which were to resume on September 6 after a two-year hiatus, have been postponed until further notice.
In a statement, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, said, “As per the forecast, the weather conditions will not be appropriate for flight operations for the next couple of weeks. Accordingly, the launch has been postponed till further notice.”
It is likely that the air carrier will resume flights on the route after September 23. The move is expected to give a fillip to tourism in the hill state.
“Since the flights to and from Shimla will not be operating for a short period, hence passengers who have already booked their tickets may either opt for a full refund or avail a change of date free-of-cost,” the air carrier said .
Government officials said Alliance Air could not resume the flights as they had not been able to carry out a trial run at the Shimla airport. Being a table-top airport, the plane cannot take off at full capacity from Shimla amid air turbulence.
“Carrying out a trial landing was not possible due to adverse weather conditions and without it the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA does not give permission to fly. Hence, the delay,” said director, tourism and civil aviation, Amit Kashyap, who is also the managing director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.
Alliance Air will operate a fixed-wing aircraft, ATR 42-600,on the route and will also extend flights to key tourist destinations. On August 25, Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman had met Alliance Air authorities to discuss providing air connectivity to Kullu and Dharamshala.
The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25 am and reach Shimla at 7.35 am, while the return flight will take off from Shimla at 8 am and land in Delhi at 9.10 am. The introductory all-inclusive fare will be ₹2,480 per head.
Flights on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi route will operate seven days a week, those on the Shimla-Kullu-Shimla will operate four times a week and those on the Dharamshala-Shimla route three times a week.
Alliance Air’s Delhi-Shimla flight was started in 2017, but was discontinued in 2020 as the airline’s lease for the smaller ATR 42 aircraft expired. Since then, the airport has only seen heli-taxi services or occasional chartered flights.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics