Retd education officer hacked to death in Jammu

A man wielding a machete hacked a retired zonal education officer to death and injured two others, including a woman, in Narayana village of Khour in Akhnoor area of Jammu on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Babu Ram Bhagat, while the injured were identified as Sita Devi, 50, and Vaneet Kumar, 30, all residents of Narayana village.

Khour police station house officer inspector Rattan Singh said, “The accused, Ashok Kumar, who is in his late 50s, attacked a retired zonal education officer, and two other residents of Narayana village. The accused and the victims live in the same locality.”

The injured man and woman have been moved to Government Medical College in Jammu for treatment, where their condition is said to be critical. It is yet to be ascertained what led the accused to resort to such an extreme step.

Denying reports of the accused being mentally unstable, the SHO said, “Had he been mentally disturbed, he would have attacked his children first.”

The accused was initially arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which will be changed to Section 302 of the IPC, said the SHO, adding that the weapon has been recovered.