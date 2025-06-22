Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Retired army havildar held for faking 15L robbery

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 22, 2025 08:08 AM IST

According to Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (rural) Harjit Singh, Avtar Singh, a resident of Kotli Khurd who retired on April 30, had squandered around ₹1.50 crore on online gambling since 2021.

Police on Saturday arrested a retired army havildar for allegedly staging a robbery of 15 lakh to cover up heavy losses from online gambling.

Fearing questions from his family about the financial mess, Avtar concocted an elaborate robbery drama. (HT File)
Fearing questions from his family about the financial mess, Avtar concocted an elaborate robbery drama. (HT File)

According to Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (rural) Harjit Singh, Avtar Singh, a resident of Kotli Khurd who retired on April 30, had squandered around 1.50 crore on online gambling since 2021. Fearing questions from his family about the financial mess, Avtar concocted an elaborate robbery drama.

“On Friday, Avtar approached the police claiming that three unknown assailants had looted 15 lakh from him at gunpoint near Gehri Bara Singha village. He claimed that after withdrawing the cash from a Bathinda bank and riding home on his motorcycle, a woman and a man flagged him down for a lift. Later, a car intercepted them, and all three — including the hitchhikers — took away his money at gunpoint after administering him with sedatives,” the DSP said.

However, during the investigation, police uncovered inconsistencies in Avtar’s story.

“Avtar never visited any bank in Bathinda and had a mere 3.10 in his account. Avtar’s mobile phone records also placed him nowhere near Bathinda that day. Further, the doctors who examined him after he claimed to have been sedated found no trace of any sedatives in his body,” the DSP said.

“When confronted with these findings, Avtar eventually confessed to fabricating the robbery story to hide his gambling addiction and financial ruin,” the DSP added.

A case under Section 217 (providing false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him at Kotfatta police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Retired army havildar held for faking 15L robbery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On