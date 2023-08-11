Retired BSF man, his wife found murdered in Batala village

A retired BSF man and his wife were found murdered on the first floor of their house, in Mike village in Batala on late Thursday night.

The deceased Lashkar Singh, 55, and Amreek Kaur, 50, of Batala’s Mike village. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Lashkar Singh, 55, and Amreek Kaur, 50.

The incident had come the fore after their son, Manpreet Singh, who lives in Dubai, alerted the neighbours and relatives after multiple failed attempts to reach them over phone.

Manpreet said that he had been trying to contact his parents since Thursday morning, but they weren’t picking up his call. After he sounded the relatives and neighbours, they went to the house to check up on the couple. On finding the gates of the house locked from outside, they sensed something amiss and informed the sarpanch and the police.

Around 11pm, the locks were broken open in the presence of the police.

While police found nothing suspicious on the ground floor, they discovered the bodies of the couple on the first floor. The couple’s nephew said it appeared that the woman had been strangled to death while man seemed to have been killed with an iron rod.

