Retired CRPF jawan killed in Rewari

Two unidentified masked assailants allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old retired CRPF sub-inspector to death at Rewari's Jainabad village, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nihal Singh. His brother Ram Chander said that the incident took place at around 2 am today when his brother was sleeping in the outer room of his house.

“The assailants knocked on the door and they stabbed my brother to death when he opened the door. The accused can be seen coming to the house on a bike. Their faces were covered and it seems that they could have had some rivalry with Nihal’s son Amit Kumar, who runs a service station (used to wash cars),” he added.

A spokesperson of Rewari police said that a case of murder has been registered against unknown masked men and they have retrieved CCTV footage.