‘Shoddy probe’ in immigration fraud case: Retd cop booked for graft in Kapurthala

A retired inspector has been booked on corruption charges for allegedly carrying out shoddy investigation in an immigration fraud case and misusing his position to give a clean chit to the accused.

A retired inspector has been booked on corruption charges for allegedly carrying out shoddy investigation in an immigration fraud case and misusing his position to give a clean chit to the accused. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cop has been identified as inspector Sarbjit Singh, who retired from services recently.

The case dates back to October 2018, when one Hakam Singh had lodged a complaint against Balwinder of Giderpindi village and Usman Bin Abdulah of Hyderabad for allegedly duping him of ₹10.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him to the United States of America.

The duo was booked sections of The Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sultanpur Lodhi police station, where Sarabjit was then posted as the station house officer.

While clearing pendency of cases, it came to fore that records of this case had not been maintained properly. Following this, the complainant filed a fresh case with the district police against Sarbjit and Balwinder. He alleged that the former SHO didn’t summon Balwinder even once for investigation and distorted documents to give him a clean chit. He alleged that the former SHO also failed to maintain records in the whole matter due to which the case remained pending all these years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following this, Kapurthala’s senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh Sandhu ordered inquiry into the matter.

As per reports, Balwinder has already fled to America, while his accomplice Abdulah was declared proclaimed offender by the police.