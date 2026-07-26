Chandigarh: Retired IPS evicted from Sector-19 government house

The UT estate office on Saturday evicted retired IPS officer SK Asthana from his government residence in Sector 19, after he failed to vacate the premises despite an eviction order passed earlier under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

Government houses allotted to government servants come under public premises. (HT File)

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Government houses allotted to government servants come under public premises.

Asthana, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, had retired from service on May 31, 2025.

A report issued by the UT’s engineering department mentions that as the occupants did not comply with the vacation order within the stipulated period, the estate office had authorised its officials to remove the unauthorised occupants and take possession of the premises. The possession of House No. 6/3020, Sector 19, was physically taken over by the work inspector, locked and handed over to the concerned authorities.