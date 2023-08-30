Ludhiana: Retired armyman uploads video wearing Colonel’s uniform, booked

Police booked a retired lieutenant colonel for allegedly uploading a video on social media where he was wearing a colonel-rank uniform.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 140 (wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman) of the Indian Penal Code against. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused, Abhishek Sinha of Western Park, Hassanpur Link road, following a complaint lodged by Rajesh Chandran from Dholewal Military Camp.

Rajest told police that the video, which was uploaded on social media on August 12, had Abhishek Sinha wearing the uniform associated with Colonel rank officers.

Division number 6 station house officer Balwinder Singh said, “The complaint was filed by a military officer against the officer who retired from Indian Army on August 6 and was wearing a Colonel uniform in the video uploaded on his own social media platform.”

A case has been registered against the accused under section 140 (wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused retired officer and police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON