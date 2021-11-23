Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Retired officers’ forum asks Punjab farm leaders to take political plunge

The forum of retired IAS, IPS, army and state services officers passed a resolution seeking farmer leaders’ participation in Punjab’s electoral politics.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A forum of retired IAS, IPS, army and state services officers on Monday urged the farmer leaders to take political plunge in view of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

In a meeting presided over by the former IAS officers Swaran Singh Boparai and RI Singh, the forum said the people of Punjab were in search of a political alternative.

The people’s expectations from the farm leaders, it said, had gone up after the announcement by the Prime Minister to withdraw the three farm laws.

“Not to indulge in any political activity was a wise decision of the Punjab-based farmer organisations when they were engaged in the agitation, but after withdrawal of the farm laws people have high expectations from them and they should take part in the political process,” read a resolution passed in the meeting.

It was not an easy to fight a prolonged united battle and the success has paved the way for social and economic change in the country, the resolution added.

Among those present in the meeting were DS Bains, GS Pandher, Kulbir Singh Sidhu, Iqbal Singh Sidhu, GK Singh, Karamjit Singh Sra and Harkesh Singh Sidhu.

