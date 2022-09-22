Retired paramilitary association stages protest in Shimla

SHIMLA: The retired paramilitary men association on Wednesday announced to field candidates in all 68 assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh to push for their demand that their martyrs should be treated at par with the armed forces.

Besides the formation of a welfare board in the state, they demanded that the martyr status accorded to paramilitary men who die in the line of duty should be at par with the armed forces. Retired paramilitary men also staged a protest rally in Shimla and demanded assurance from the political parties on their demand. The protest was held under the umbrella of the HP state ex-paramilitary welfare and coordination association. The protesters say that there has been an injustice to them in comparison to the Army in the state.

The president of the association VK Sharma said that for 70 years paramilitary personnel are not getting the same status as a soldier in the Army, who dies in the line of duty. He said the pension, which the paramilitary men used to receive in the form of honour on retirement was also discontinued since 2004. He said despite repeated requests the government was not taking any positive steps with regards to their demands and that’s why they have come out on the road and protest.

“If the government still does not agree to the demands of the paramilitary personnel and we will be forced to contest the elections from all the 68 assembly constituencies,” Sharma said.