Chandigarh: VB nabs another retd patwari in guava compensation scam case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested another retired patwari, Surinderpal, in connection with the multi-crore guava trees compensation scam case. This is the 19th arrest in the case. The accused’s colleague and namesake, Surinderpal Singh, was arrested on Monday from Sri Muktsar Sahib (iStco)

The accused was posted at office of land acquisition collector (LAC), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

A VB spokesperson said that the accused had reported wrong information, which led to the undue compensation to accused beneficiaries. The accused did not raise objections about differences in the names and shares of some landowners as per the revenue records in the assessment report, when comparted to the report by horticulture department. Rather, the accused recommended disbursal of payments.

The spokesperson added that the accused is a resident of MIG Flats, Sector 70.