Retired SMO held for raping minor in hospital ward

Kurukshetra police on Monday arrested the retired senior medical officer (SMO), was working as a consultant doctor at the Kurukshetra civil hospital, for allegedly raping a minor in a hospital ward, officials said. The SHO said that upon notification, the girl underwent a medical examination, her statements were recorded before the court, and a medical examination was conducted. (File)

Police booked the doctor and took him into custody on Sunday evening. On Monday, he was presented before a court and sent to two days of police remand. The director general of health services (DGHS) also terminated the doctor’s services on Sunday with immediate effect.

Police walked the accused from the station to the hospital for his medical examination, passing through the markets.

The 62-year-old doctor, Shailender Kumar Shally, MD in Medicine, retired from Kaithal civil hospital and was re-employed at the Kurukshetra hospital, informed station house officer (SHO) of KUK police station, inspector Surender Sidhu.

According to police, the case came to light after the victim narrated the ordeal to her father. In his complaint, the father told police they both visited the hospital for treatment on May 29 because the daughter had abdominal pain. The accused doctor admitted them to separate wards for treatment under his care. When the father visited her on May 31, she disclosed that the doctor had molested and sexually assaulted her.

The SHO said that upon notification, the girl underwent a medical examination, her statements were recorded before the court, and a medical examination was conducted.

“A case was registered under sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act. The doctor has been arrested and taken into remand for further probe. The case is very shocking,” he said.

Haryana women commission takes cognisance

The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has sought an action taken report.

Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said the allegations levelled against the medical officer are extremely serious and disturbing. “The alleged incident, if established, constitutes a grave violation of a minor girl’s rights, dignity, bodily integrity and safety, and reflects a gross abuse of the position of trust and responsibility entrusted to a medical professional. Such incidents not only cause irreparable trauma to the victim but also adversely affect public confidence in healthcare institutions,” she said.

“An Action Taken Report (ATR) indicating the action initiated/taken in the matter may kindly be furnished to this commission as soon as possible after receipt of this communication for its consideration and further necessary action,” Bhatia said

Further, the commission requested that adequate measures be taken to ensure the victim’s safety, protection, counselling and rehabilitation in accordance with the provisions of law.