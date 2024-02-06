Revamp urban planning and transportation: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday called for a paradigm shift in the state’s approach to urban development, urging stakeholders to embrace innovative solutions while keeping an eye on changing dynamics. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)

Speaking after inaugurating the Haryana conclave on urban planning’ organised by the department of town and country planning of Haryana and high level committee on urban planning of Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, Kaushal advocated for prioritising brownfield development over greenfield projects.

“We must focus on redeveloping underutilised land within cities, promoting transit-oriented development, and ensuring sustainable infrastructure upgrades,” said Kaushal.

Acknowledging the challenges of traffic congestion and pollution, the chief secretary called for a comprehensive review of urban transportation systems. “We need to explore innovative solutions like smart traffic management, integrated public transport networks, and promoting cycling and walking,” he said, adding that the focus should be on creating vibrant, pedestrian-friendly spaces that prioritise people over cars.

He said that a “one-size-fits-all” policy may not be suitable for all urban areas. The authorities must explore alternatives like land pooling, public-private partnerships, and incentivising landowners to participate in development projects, he added.

Highlighting the rapid shift from agrarian to urban society, the chief secretary underscored the need for adaptable development methodologies. “Our approach needs to be dynamic and responsive to the evolving needs of our growing urban population,” he stressed.

While touching on the issue of unauthorised colonies, the chief secretary said that though “regularisation may be necessary” in some cases, further unplanned development must be curbed.

The two-day conclave is being organised by High-Level Committee (HLC) for “Urban Planning” of the Centre in collaboration with the town and country planning department of Haryana here today.

The conclave was attended by more than 100 participants including bureaucrats and technocrats from the government of India and State government departments.

The objective of this conclave is to deliberate upon and share the experiences with the stakeholders about the state-specific initiatives. Based on the deliberations, the conclave aims to set the future roadmap for urbanisation in Haryana.