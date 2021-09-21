Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Revellers gatecrash birthday party in Ludhiana, misbehave with women
chandigarh news

Revellers gatecrash birthday party in Ludhiana, misbehave with women

The accused, who were at a posh club in Ludhiana to attend a different birthday party, misbehaved with women, started dancing with them and clicking pictures; when their companions objected, they threw crockery at them
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:10 AM IST
After gatecrashing the birthday party at a Ludhiana club, the revellers fled in two cars. (Representative Image/HT File)

Five men gatecrashed a birthday party at a posh locality in Sarabha Nagar on Saturday and misbehaved with the women.

The accused, Raman Bagga, Simran Bagga, Twinkle and Sahil, who were in an inebriated state , clicked photographs of the women and also recorded videos. When the women’s family members objected, they assaulted them and fled from the spot. one of the accused persons is yet to be identified.

The complainant, Ashish Thapar of Siddhi Apartments, said he had organised a party at a Sarabha Nagar club in honour of his wife’s birthday. “The accused who were also at the club to attend a different party started dancing with our guests. They misbehaved with some women and captured their videos and photographs,” he said.

When the host and other guests accompanying the women objected, the accused started throwing crockery at them and assaulted them. Thapar and three other guests were injured. Thereafter, the accused fled in a Toyota Fortuner SUV and Hyundai Creta.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the club owner Jasmeet Singh knew the accused and they were there to attend a different birthday party.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (damages), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (words, gesture, act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

