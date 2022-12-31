Revellers throng Ludhiana streets to ring in New Year

After the Covid pandemic marred two years of celebrations, city residents and people living in the neighbouring towns of Khanna, Jagraon, Raikot and Samrala thronged the city to celebrate the New Year.

Anticipating a huge crowd, party destinations in the city were all decked up. Special New Year arrangements were made at Sarabha Nagar. Community clubs, including Sutlej and Lodhi Clubs, and other dine-in restaurants were hosting New Year parties and invited singers for live performances.

As the city witnessed an unprecedented rush, the police were also seen prepared to tackle any eventuality. Around 3,037 police personnel, including 500 women cops, were on the streets to maintain strict vigil on New Year’s eve.

The arrangements by the police include around 60 checkpoints on all busy roads. Around 50 patrolling units were deployed in all parts of the city. As many as 38 station house officers and 30 gazetted officers led their units.

With the sunset, people began gathering at party destinations in the city. Residents in large numbers gathered at Sun View Colony, Sarabha Nagar main market, BRS Nagar, South City to celebrate New Year’s eve.

“It took me nearly 30 minutes from Bhai Wala Chowk to reach Sarabha Nagar. The entire road was jam-packed with cars lined up on the entire stretch of the Pakhowal Road,” said Gagandeep Arora, a reveller.

A heavy police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incident. The police faced resistance as some of the revellers refused to move. However, the cops tackled the situation and sent them home.

Special checking was carried out to curb open drinking and hooliganism by midnight revellers. At many places, cops were seen using alcometers to check drunk driving.

Cops were seen challaning vehicles as youngsters were spotted leaning out of the windows of their vehicles and sitting atop their SUVs.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Sameer Verma said the police made proper security arrangements to keep hooligans at bay.

However, no untoward incident was reported till the filing of the report and the celebration remained largely peaceful.