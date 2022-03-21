Reverend Denzel Peoples is new Bishop of CNI’s Chandigarh diocese

Reverend Denzel Peoples was consecrated as the Bishop of the Chandigarh diocese of the Church of North India (CNI) by Dr PC Singh, moderator, CNI Synod, at Christ Church, Sector 18, on Sunday.

Mobile phone snatched at Sector 4-5 roundabout

Chandigarh A Nayagaon resident reported his mobile phone stolen from the Sector 4-5 roundabout late on Friday. Police said Sunil Singh Rana, who works at a hotel in Sector 8, was going home after the end of his shift when three unidentified persons snatched his phone and fled. A case under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

PU student covers Brahamtal circuit in record time

Chandigarh Panjab University student Abhishek Mehta of Sirsa, Haryana, set a world record by becoming the fastest to cover the Brahamtal Lake circuit in an incredible 7 hours and 52 minutes as recorded by the Icon Ambassador Book of World Records . The 25-year-old, a former professional tennis player, set the time on the 13km-long trek in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on March 8.

Punjabi University shuttlers claim men’s title

Mohali Punjabi University, Patiala, and Madhuraj Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu, clinched the men’s and women’s badminton titles at the All India Inter-Zonal Badminton and Table Tennis Championship, held at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. In table tennis, SRM University, Chennai, emerged as winners in the women’s category, while Chitkara University, Punjab, secured the men’s title.

Happiness Day celebrated at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University at the Girls Hostel 1, Girls International Hostel and Centre for Social Work marked the International Day of Happiness by organising such activities as laughter yoga, painting, playing with balloons for the children of migrant labourers working at different construction sites at Chandigarh.

Talk on cyber security for senior citizens

Chandigarh The Second Innings Association (SIA) on Sunday held a talk for senior citizens on cyber security and loneliness at the UT Guest House in Sector 6. A team of police’s cybercrime investigation cell explained the crime and what a person can do if targeted, before holding a session on emotional support for senior citizens.