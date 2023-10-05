Review meet discusses steps to check rising dengue cases in Ludhiana

In a district-level dengue monitoring committee meeting led by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rupinder Pal Singh, the ongoing efforts to combat dengue, chikungunya, and other mosquito-borne diseases were reviewed on Thursday.

(HT Photo)

The meeting, held at the additional deputy commissioner’s office, brought together key officials, including the district nodal officer Dr Ramesh Kumar, district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal, and representatives from the municipal corporation and health department.

There are a total of 342 cases recorded in the district, as of October 5, with three new cases identified in urban areas of Harkrishan Vihar, Shivpuri Road, Veer Nagar, and Grewal Colony.

Currently, there are 33 active cases, with the majority (27) located in various urban areas across Ludhiana at Chowni Mohalla, Netaji Nagar, Sant Nagar, Shimlapuri, Rishi Nagar, and other localities. In rural areas, there are six active cases, with Koomkalan, Sahnewal, Sudhar, and Pakhowal being affected.

All 33 active cases are hospitalised across different hospitals in the district. The highest number of admissions is at DMCH, with 25 cases, followed by five cases at Deep Hospital, two cases at CMCH, and one case admitted at SDH Samrala.

With the surge in dengue cases, the additional deputy commissioner emphasised the urgency of accelerating awareness campaigns aimed at preventing the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. He stressed the need to maintain consistent efforts and declared that anti-dengue activities would continue every Friday.

Dr Ramesh Kumar highlighted the ongoing collaboration with the municipal corporation to eliminate dengue larvae. He explained that immediate larval control measures are taken upon discovering larvae inside homes, institutions, and government premises. Regular inspections are conducted to check water containers used for birds, refrigerators, coolers, and tires to ensure they do not become breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

Dr Sheetal shed light on the severity of dengue and its transmission through aedes mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water bodies and bite during daylight hours. She urged residents to prevent dengue by eliminating standing water and wearing full protective clothing. The health department is actively engaged in house inspections to eradicate dengue larvae and conducting awareness rallies to educate the public about dengue and chikungunya prevention.

Dengue and chikungunya share common symptoms, including high fever, headache, muscle pain, skin rashes, eye pain, and bleeding from the gums and nose. Notably, testing and treatment for these diseases are provided free of cost at all government hospitals in the state.

Dr Sheetal recommended several prevention methods, such as using mosquito nets and repellent creams, avoiding aspirin and ibuprofen when experiencing fever and opting for paracetamol instead, securely covering water tanks on rooftops, and eliminating open containers like broken pots, drums, and tyres.

