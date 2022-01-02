Revised hostel mess rates: Panjab University panel to consider student demands

Chandigarh The Panjab University (PU) has constituted a panel to hear the student bodies’ demands for the rollback of revised rates of eatables in the campus hostels.

The six-member panel has already held a meeting, wherein they decided to hold a dialogue between the students and mess/canteen contractors. A few panel members also engaged in a dialogue with students and contractors, but a final decision on the matter is yet to be taken by the varsity.

PU had in December announced the revised rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand the pre-Covid rates be reinstated.

A member of the panel, requesting anonymity, said, “The price hike was justified to student leaders who were invited for the dialogue. The panel has to also keep in mind the grievances of contractors as well.”

According to students, the price for a regular meal for boys was around ₹35, which was increased to ₹40 during the lockdown, and later increased to ₹43.50 now. They added that the price of a regular meal in the mess has also been increased to ₹42 and the revised rate of the special meal, for both boys and girls, stood at ₹48.

Another meeting of the panel is expected to be held, albeit after a round of discussion with students and contractors, before a final decision. A university official said the final call on the matter will be taken in the coming days.

Box: Museums tour for children of migrant labourers

Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work on Saturday organised an exposure visit for children of migrant labourers on the campus. As many as 10 children, nine girls and a boy, of age group between 6 to 14 years, toured departments of Zoology and Anthropology museums. “The purpose of the event was to give children a practical exposure about the preserved animals and importance of animal studies,” the varsity said.