chandigarh news

RFC India : Kabir Waraich, Dushyant Khosla bag champions trophy

The duo emerged champions after a week of gruelling off-roading action in the interiors of Goa; they have won the seventh season of India’s toughest international off-road motorsport competition with a score of 2,155 of 2,600
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The seventh edition of RFC India was held in Goa from August 28 to September 4 after a hiatus of a year. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh’s Kabir Waraich and co-driver Dushyant Khosla of Gerrari Offroaders Chandigarh clinched the Overall Champions Trophy at the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India.

The duo emerged champions after a week of gruelling off-roading action in the interiors of Goa. They have won the seventh season of India’s toughest international off-road motorsport competition with a score of 2,155 of 2,600. They also won entry to the RFC Global Series Finale that will be held in Malaysia.

The seventh edition of RFC India was held in Goa from August 28 to September 4 after a hiatus of a year. As many as 21 teams from across the country and Goa, each comprising a driver and a co-driver, were selected for the event.

The overall second position was secured by Anand V Manjooran (co-driver Vishnu Raj) of KTM Jeepers of Kerala with 2,144 points. Dr Mohammad Fahed VP (co-driver Rajeev Lal) of Team Gulf First from Kerala clinched the third spot with 2,014 points.

