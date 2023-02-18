RGC Girls bring home Ludhiana district baseball championship crown

Ramgarhia Girls College brought home the Senior District Baseball championship crown after ousting the Government School Gill in the summit clash on Friday.

As many as eight teams from different institutes of the district participated in the championship held between February 16 to 18 at the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Gill village.

The third position was bagged by the Gill Baseball Club by defeating the team of Government Girls Senior Secondary School Bharat Nagar.

Ludhiana District Baseball Association general secretary Harbir Singh said the team for the state-level championship scheduled to be held in March will be selected from the players who have performed well in the tournament.