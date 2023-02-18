Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RGC Girls bring home Ludhiana district baseball championship crown

RGC Girls bring home Ludhiana district baseball championship crown

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 02:40 AM IST

RGC Girls ousted Government School Gill in the summit clash of the Ludhiana district baseball championship

RGC Girls team posing with their Ludhiana district baseball championship medals. (HT File)
RGC Girls team posing with their Ludhiana district baseball championship medals. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ramgarhia Girls College brought home the Senior District Baseball championship crown after ousting the Government School Gill in the summit clash on Friday.

As many as eight teams from different institutes of the district participated in the championship held between February 16 to 18 at the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Gill village.

The third position was bagged by the Gill Baseball Club by defeating the team of Government Girls Senior Secondary School Bharat Nagar.

Ludhiana District Baseball Association general secretary Harbir Singh said the team for the state-level championship scheduled to be held in March will be selected from the players who have performed well in the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out