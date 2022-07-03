Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rickshaw puller snatches 80-year-old passenger’s money in Chandigarh, caught in 30 minutes
chandigarh news

Rickshaw puller snatches 80-year-old passenger’s money in Chandigarh, caught in 30 minutes

The victim informed the police control room that the rickshaw puller was wearing a yellow T-shirt; acting promptly, police sent out search teams and caught the accused in 30 minutes
The rickshaw puller pushed the 80-year-old passenger down. He then snatched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,220 from his pocket and pedalled off. He was arrested near Sector 46, Chandigarh, soon after. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Acting swiftly, police arrested a rickshaw puller for snatching 7,220 in cash from an 80-year-old passenger near Sector 31 within half an hour of the incident on Friday.

The accused was identified as Chander Sekhar Singh, 40, of Dhanas, Chandigarh.

In his complaint, the victim, Hari Chand, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, told the police that he had come to Sector 23 for some work on Friday. On his way back, he hired a cycle rickshaw.

After a while, when they reached Kali Bari light point near Sector 31, the rickshaw puller stopped in a deserted area and pushed him down. He then snatched 7,220 from his pocket and pedalled off, leaving Chand injured on the road.

Chand alerted the Police Control Room about the accused wearing a bright yellow T-shirt. According to police, separate teams were immediately constituted under the supervision of inspector Ranjit Singh, SHO, Sector 31 police station, and a search was launched in Sectors 46, 47 and 48.

One of the teams soon spotted the accused, who tried to flee towards Sector 46 on noticing the police personnel. But the team, comprising ASI Surjit Singh, constable Jagdeep Singh and Home Guard volunteer Neelkamal, caught him. The snatched money was recovered from his possession.

The accused was booked under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

