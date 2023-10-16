Rift wide open: AAP MLA Angural accuses MP Rinku of ‘targeting’ his aides

After putting up a united face during the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the rift between AAP’s only MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural is wide open as the latter went online on his social media platforms allegedly against Rinku over the arrest of his close aide.

Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural (File)

Though Angural didn’t name Rinku in his 30-minute video, he had purportedly said, “A person, who has been given “extreme” power for five months, has openly come to settle not only political scores but has been targeting him personally.”

Angural allegedly got furious after his close aide, Mukesh Sethi, was arrested in a case pertaining to attempt to murder, physical assault, kidnapping and Arms Act on Friday.

Before joining the AAP, both Rinku and Angural were not only at loggerheads politically but have had personal enmity for the past several years.

“I am launching a fight through my live video. Everyone knows whom I am talking about. I will take this fight to a logical end,” he said.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Angural defeated Rinku with a margin of 4,253 votes. Though Angural was present in Rinku’s induction event in April this year, he was visibly upset over his bête noire’s entry into the party. However, on the directions of the party’s high command, Angural supported him in Jalandhar bypoll in May and Rinku got a lead of 9,467 votes from Jalandhar West constituency.

“I regret supporting him during the bypoll,” said Angural. He added that in the past five months since he has become an MP, those who came to visit him and were close to him were intimated and FIRs were also registered against few.

Jalandhar MP Rinku said, “I won’t complaint about the video to the high command.”

AAP’s general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said though he was not aware about the ongoing tiff, such issues should be taken up at party platforms for better solution.

