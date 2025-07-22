Right to service panel pulls up HSVP for ‘unnecessary delays’

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has expressed “strong displeasure” over the functioning of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), citing “unnecessary delays” and lack of clarity between the Kurukshetra estate office and the zonal administrator in Panchkula. The commission termed this a grave example of administrative laxity and rejected the explanation given by the SGRA. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a statement a spokesperson of the commission said that following an investigation it was found that an application submitted by complainants for property transfer on June 9, 2023, was repeatedly rejected over a period of nearly 10 months on various technical and administrative grounds.

“The repeated rejections and delays by the zonal administrator’s office were completely unjustified and amounted to harassment of the complainants. The commission has recorded strong disapproval against all zonal administrators who held charge between June 9, 2023, and April 5, 2024,” the spokesperson said.

Under Section 17(1)(h) of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014, the commission has directed HSVP to pay ₹5,000 as compensation to the complainants. Initially, this amount will be borne by HSVP and later recovered from the responsible officers.

The commission has also found serious negligence in the office of the SGRA-cum-administrator (headquarters), where an offline appeal submitted to an officer within the building went missing after being sent via registered post. The commission termed this a grave example of administrative laxity and rejected the explanation given by the SGRA.

The spokesperson said that the inspection of the concerned offices was conducted by the commission’s under secretary on June 26, 2025, and the report was submitted on July 4, 2025. The inspection revealed that the name of the responsible officer was not clearly mentioned in mail records.

In its final order, the commission directed all concerned HSVP offices to mandatorily record the full name and designation of responsible officers in the peon book, receipt register, and dispatch register, or to affix the designation stamp. This is to ensure accountability and prevent evasion of responsibility in the future.