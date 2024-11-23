Rise of child influencers in Chandigarh: Fun hobby or cause for concern?

The trend of young children becoming social media influencers is gaining momentum, with toddlers, as young as two, and kids making waves on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. From fashion showcases to toy reviews, these young “influencers” are attracting thousands of followers and collaborating with brands, a phenomenon that raises important questions about their privacy, mental health and future well-being. (Adobe Stock image)

In Chandigarh, 2.8-year-old Aarav Singla has amassed nearly 200,000 followers. His father, Rajat Singla, who himself was a model, shares, “Aarav started as a six-month-old baby and we do it as a hobby. While we don’t earn directly from it, we see it as a way to help him stay active and learn new things. We don’t think there will be any negative impact on his academics or mental health.”

Harseerat, a four-year-old, has also become a popular “baby vlogger” with over 4,000 followers on Instagram. “We started baby vlogging during the Covid-19 pandemic as a way to overcome challenges and share experiences,” says her mother, Damanpreet Kaur.

“Social media helps us assess products, without any paid collaborations, and connect with other mothers. It hasn’t impacted her studies, though Harseerat is receiving speech therapy,” she adds.

Prisha Thakur, just 2.5 years old, also made her mark online, with her mother, Priti Rana, sharing that she began posting random videos of her daughter. “One company reached out and now we’ve worked with numerous brands through two Instagram pages,” she says. “We earn around ₹20-25,000 per month from collaborations. If Prisha enjoys it, she will continue. If not, it’s her choice.”

Mental health experts caution against potential risks

While many parents view these ventures as harmless or even beneficial for their children, experts are raising concerns about the potential risks. Social media use, especially for children, has been linked to privacy issues and mental health problems.

Australia has become the first country to consider banning social media for children under 16, citing concerns about the harmful effects on their well-being.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has argued that “social media is doing harm to our kids”, particularly in relation to body image issues and harmful content targeting both boys and girls.

A report by British medical journal Lancet, published in October this year, revealed troubling statistics, with 11% of adolescents reporting symptoms of social media addiction, including anxiety, low mood and neglect of other activities.

Mental health experts, such as Dr Preeti Arun, a psychiatrist at GMCH, Sector 32, stress that simply banning social media isn’t the solution. “Instead, we need guidelines and structured prescriptions to protect children,” she explains. “The Covid pandemic exacerbated the issue, with many children spending excessive time online, which affected their academic performance, also noted by teachers,” she adds.