Rising pollution post-Diwali poses problems for Ludhiana residents

The spike in stubble burning cases and pollution caused due to bursting of crackers during Diwali have compounded the problems for those suffering from allergies, especially respiratory issues such as bronchitis and asthma, in Ludhiana.

According to civil hospital doctors, the out patient department (OPD) has witnessed a 30% rise in patients presenting with breathing issues, coughing and sneezing.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur Brar, MD (medicine) at the civil hospital, said, “An increase has been marked in the number of patients who need hospitalisation and suffer from severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Before Diwali, they all were living a normal life, but the sudden rise in stubble burning cases followed by Diwali pollution aggravated their problems.”

While quoting a latest study published in a noted medical journal, The Lancet, Dr Brar said over 3,30,000 people died in India due to exposure to particulate matter from fossil fuel combustion in 2020.

“We need to generate awareness among people pertaining to pollution and its harmful effects on elderly, women and children. We should prefer a green Diwali and avoid farm fires so that everyone can celebrate this festive season,” she added.

Similarly, pulmonologist at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Dr Akashdeep and Dr Neeru from Christian Medical College and Hospital also said that the respiratory problems among elderly and those suffering from COPD and asthma have increased after Diwali. They said many patients who were stable for the past many months have also started arriving at hospital with respiratory issues.

According to Dr Puneet A Pooni, professor and head of paediatrics department at DMCH, children with bronchitis or asthma may feel uneasiness in breathing post-Diwali. “If a child feels uncomfortable while breathing, the parents must consult doctors immediately. Many children with similar complaints have begun reporting at the OPD of the hospital,” the doctor added. She advised residents to continue wearing masks while going out.

AQI continues to remain ‘poor’

The city’s air quality index (AQI) continued to remain in ‘poor’ category even three days after Diwali. The Union ministry of earth sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research on Thursday said, “The share of particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres (PM 2.5) was the highest at 252 points, while number was 291 on Wednesday and 302 on Tuesday.”

Environmentalist Gagnish Khurana, however, said the current air quality results were not the correct markers of pollution as the observatory has been set deep inside the Punjab Agricultural University campus. “To get a clear projection, it should be put up at a prime location within the city. Certainly, the AQI level would show alarming levels if the observatory was installed at the ideal location,” Khurana added.

What do doctors advise

Stay hydrated

Avoid eating out and say no to fried food

Remain indoors

Maintain the room temperature

Wear masks while going out

Avoid exposure to any kind of smoke