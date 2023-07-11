Punjab flood fury: Level of Ghaggar rises by 19 feet in a day in Sangrur, admin sets up shelter homes

Amid in rising level of water in the Ghaggar in Sangrur, thedistrict administration issued an advisory and setup shelter homes in nearby villages in Moonak area.

Indian Army personnel rescue people stuck in the flood-affected Sanauri Adda area after heavy monsoon rains caused rapid rise in the water level of Badi Nadi river, in Patiala district on Monday. (PTI)

Though there is no flood-like situation in Sangrur, the water level in Ghaggar in Sangrur reached near danger mark on Monday as it rose by 19 feet in last 24 hours.

The water level is recorded at 747-feet while it was 728.2 feet on Sunday. The danger mark is 748 feet.

Therefore, in view of the rising level in the river, the Sangrur administration issued an advisory for the residents.

Administration stated in the advisory that if the water level continues to rise in the Ghaggar, there is a possibility that the village or towns may submerge. Appropriate steps are being taken to tackle the flood-like situation and people should not believe in any rumours.

Meanwhile, the administration is also claiming that it is well prepared to deal with any untoward situation.

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal, SSP Surendra Lamba, Lehra MLA Barinder Goyal and other officials on Monday visited sensitive area situated at the banks of river to review the situation.

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal said they have set up shelter homes at Rampur Gujjaran, Moonak, Hamirgarh, Mandvi and Khanauri.

“From food to medical and other essential facilities, administration has made all arrangements at these shelters homes,” he added.

