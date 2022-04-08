Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan

RITES’ presentation on the tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan covered study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures among others
Published on Apr 08, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator.

The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity.

The comprehensive traffic and travel surveys including household surveys are in progress. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.

Transport secretary, municipal corporation commissioner, senior superintendent of police (traffic), chief architect, chief engineer, Punjab and Haryana chief town planner also attended the meeting

