RJPL Cricket League: 5 matches played on Day 2

A total of five matches were played on the second day of the ongoing RJPL Cricket Premier League 2022, organised at SCD Government College, on Monday.

In the first match, Paraswa Royal Strikers lost to SM Power Hitters by four wickets. Batting first, Strikers put together a competitive total of 100 runs in 12 overs losing eight wickets. SM Power Hitters chased the target in 11.4 overs with four wickets in hand. Sugam Jain remained the top scorer for the winning side with 45 runs in 25 balls.

In the second match, Bhomia Sunrisers bagged a massive 91 runs victory against Techno Finishers. Batting first, Sunrisers scored a mammoth total of 192 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 12 overs innings. While Sahil Jain and Varun Jain played blasting knocks of 44 and 40 runs respectively, Vinayak and Chetan scored 35 and 27 important runs for their team respectively. However, the Finishers were bowled out at 101 runs in 9.4 overs.

In the third match, C Mohan Crease Master completely dominated M Jain Superkings and registered ten wickets victory against the latter. Superkings gave a target of 118 to C Mohan team which the team achieved in mere 7.1 overs. Both the openers for the winning side Abhishek Jain, who scored 69 runs in 22 balls, and Piyush Jain, who scored 48 runs in 21 balls, totally destroyed the bowling side.

Meanwhile, Bistro Knightriders won by nine wickets against Tapli Riders in the fourth match. Riders set a huge target of 155 runs for the Knightriders which they achieved in 10.1 overs losing mere a wicket. Jaish Jain of the winning side played a lethal innings of 93 runs in 32 balls hitting eight sixes and nine fours. Karan Goel also scored quick 56 runs in 26 balls for his team and sailed the team to victory.

In the fifth match, Rangers defeated M Jain team by 67 runs. Batting first, Rangers scored 156 runs in 12 overs innings for the loss of 4 wickets. The M Jain team could only score 89 runs in 12 overs losing six wickets.