RJPL Cricket League kicks off at SCD in Ludhiana

Bhomia Sunrisers on Sunday lost the opening match of RJPL Cricket Premier League 2022, organised at SCD Government College; to Bistro Knightriders by seven wickets.

Batting first, Sunrisers scored 121 runs in their 12 overs innings for the loss of seven wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Manan Jain remained the top scorer with 31 runs for the Bhomia Sunrisers, Sahil Jain and Varun Jain scored important 27 and 20 runs for the team respectively.

Raghav Saini and Vishrut Jain of Bistro took three wickets each against the losing side. Jaish Jain, Karan Goel and Arnav Jain took two wickets each for the team.

Chasing a competitive total, Bistro comfortably achieved the target in 11.2 overs as they scored 124 runs for the loss of three wickets. Karan Goel remained the top scorer for the winning side with 38 quick runs in 18 balls.

In the second match, GNH United defeated C Mohan Crease Master by seven wickets.

C Mohan Crease team could only score 96 runs in their 12 overs innings for the loss of ten wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the United team chased down the score in 9.5 overs scoring 97 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Sparsh Kothari scored the maximum 59 runs for the winning side.

In the third high scoring match, RR Superkings completely outwitted Jainsons Champion by 108 runs.

After losing three early wickets, Superkings put together a mammoth target of 170 runs for the loss of five wickets in 12-over match.

While Bablu played a blasting knock of 58 runs in 20 balls, Ritish Jain scored furious 44 runs in mere 16 balls.

Chasing the target, Jainsons Champion was wrapped at the score of 62 runs in ten overs.

In the fourth match of the day, Goyum Rising Stars won against Chinmay Super Kings by 36 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stars scored 134 runs in their 12 overs innings for the loss of nine wickets. Bhavya Jain remained the top scorer with 55 runs in 24 deliveries for the winning side.

Chasing the target, Kings were bowled out at 98 runs in 11.2 overs.