RN Dhoke to head Punjab’s first enforcement directorate for mining

The Punjab government on Thursday appointed additional director general of police (ADGP) RN Dhoke as the first head of the enforcement directorate (ED), mining.

ED, mining, is the new enforcement wing set up by the state government to look into complaints of illegal mining. It will also help in ramping up the state’s revenues by curbing illegal mining. The cabinet had cleared the setting up of this wing on Wednesday.

The ED, mining, will stop the unauthorised movement of minor minerals within Punjab and at inter-state borders in connivance with mining officials. It will facilitate prosecution of those indulging in illegal mining under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Will check overcharging in sand, gravel business

Working closely with the mining wing of the water resources department, the ED, mining, will check that those involved in the sand and gravel business do not overcharge on the sale price ceiling prescribed in the mining policy.

It will have the mandate to develop strategies in coordination with the director, mining, chief engineers dealing with mining and district-level illegal mining enforcement committees under the deputy commissioners. It will develop intelligence for the purpose and coordinate with agencies of neighbouring states.

The ED will be headed by a police officer not below the rank of a DIG at the state level and will be assisted by three superintendents of police (SP) at the head office.

Each of the seven mining blocks will be headed by an officer not below the rank of a deputy superintendent of police with 21 inspectors/sub inspectors at the district level and 175 head constables/constables.

The police personnel in the ED will be provided salary, equipment and arms by the police department. Any special equipment, if required, will be provided from the district mineral foundation fund.

Time-bound probe of every case

In addition to the investigation of mining-related cases by district police chiefs as at present, the ED will register cases in coordination with XENs, SDOs, mining officers, orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal guidelines. It will present final reports (challans) to the respective courts. Investigation of every case will be done in a time-bound manner.

Mohali, Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Bathinda districts will be given more attention to ensure only legitimate mining operations.

District-level illegal mining enforcement committees under the DCs will be constituted for coordination in operations against illegal mining.