chandigarh news

Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula

A teenaged boy was killed after falling off a rashly driven bus in Golpura, Panchkula; a scooterist was mowed down by a speeding truck on the Pinjore-Baddi highway
A speeding tipper truck mowed down a scooterist on the Pinjore-Baddi highway in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours.

In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after he fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday.

The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura.

His father, Ajay Agarwal, 61, told the police that Nikhil, the youngest of his three children, used to go to college via a bus.

On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home. On the way, the bus driver was driving speedily and swerved the vehicle swiftly, causing Nikhil to fall out onto the road, he alleged. An injured Nikhil was taken to a local hospital, but died on the way, police said.

The bus driver was identified as Yogender Rana, who was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Raipur Rani police station.

In another case, a speeding tipper truck mowed down a scooterist on the Pinjore-Baddi highway on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Lakmeshwar Lal Das, a resident of Panchkula.

His colleague Vijay Kumar complained to the police that he, along with another colleague Gaurav Kumar, was on his way to work on a Honda Activa, while Laksmeshwar Lal Das was moving ahead on another scooter.

When they reached the Pinjore-Baddi highway around 6 am, a speeding tipper truck, coming from Pinjore side, hit Lakmeshwar’s scooter, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the accident, the truck driver left his vehicle behind and fled on foot. He was booked under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC at the Pinjore police station.

