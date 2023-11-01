Road Accidents in India: Haryana roads claimed 13 lives a day last year

At least 13 people, including a minimum three pedestrians, lost their lives on Haryana roads every day, the ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’ report released by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has revealed.

Recording a 4.44% spike in deaths as compared to 2021, Haryana was placed 14th in the country in terms of the number of lives lost in road accidents.

The state’s accident and fatality count in 2022 almost reached the pre-pandemic levels. For instance, the state recorded 10,429 road accidents last year (496 more than 2021), 9,431 in 2020, 10,944 in 2019 and 11,238 in 2018. Similarly, the number of people killed in road mishaps was 4,915 (4,110 male and 805 female) in 2022, 4,706 in 2021, 4,507 in 2020, 5,057 in 2019 and 5,118 in 2018.

As per the report, the fatality rate of Haryana stood at 5.7% in comparison to 5.2% of all India.

The data shows that of the total 8,519 injured persons, at least 1,677 suffered grievous injuries.

Last year, the National Highways (NH) accounted for 3,727 accidents, up from 3,174 in 2021. In 2019, Haryana had recorded 3,442 accidents on NHs while in 2020, the figure stood at 3,039.

Accidents on NHs claimed 2,038 lives (highest since 2019), and left 3,197 people injured.

In 2022, as many as 1,231 pedestrians and 190 cyclists, who are considered the most vulnerable, were killed in different road crashes in Haryana. Among pedestrians killed in road crashes, 68 were minors (48 male, 19 female). Potholed roads caused 130 mishaps and claimed the lives of 47 people.

There were 3,725 accidents involving two-wheelers in which 1,445 lives were lost, and at least 148 people died in accidents involving auto rickshaws. The cars, light motor vehicles etc accounted for 1,512 accidents in which 617 people died.

As per the data, 320 men and 104 women below 18 years were among those killed in the road accidents.

As per the data, 173 male drivers and 34 drivers lost their lives on Haryana roads.

The 18-25 age bracket, which is considered the most productive age group, saw 790 (643 male, 147 female) fatalities, while the highest 1,120 (957 men and 163 women) in the age group of 25-35 years were among those killed in road crashes.

In the 35-45 age group, as many as 758 people were killed while in the 45 to 60 age group, the toll stood at 462 men and 96 women.

Speeding was the biggest cause of accidents and deaths, while drunken driving resulted in 141 accidents and 89 deaths.

As per data, the number of people killed in 4,800 accidents recorded in urban areas was 2,166 and rural areas witnessed 5,629 accidents in which 2,749 lives were lost.

