Road accidents snuff out two lives in Mohali, Panchkula

A 31-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were killed after speeding vehicles hit their two-wheelers in separate accidents in Mohali and Panchkula, respectively, on Tuesday morning.

The accident in Mohali took place at the T-Point near Quark Atrium office in Phase 8-B Industrial Area around 5 am.

The deceased was identified as Bhupinder Singh, 31, a native of Marad village, Faridkot.

He worked at a Jio Mart in Mohali, and was living in Kharar on rent with his wife and a son.

According to police, Singh was on his way towards Sector 74 on his motorcycle, when a rashly driven motorcycle, bearing a Chandigarh number, rammed into him.

Both motorcyclists were injured in the mishap and were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where Singh succumbed to his injuries after half an hour.

The unidentified rider of the other motorcycle also suffered serious injuries and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“We are yet to record the statement of the accused biker, as he is undergoing treatment at PGIMER. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy,” said ASI Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-1 police station.

In the Panchkula mishap, a speeding car claimed the life of a Class-10 student, Dhruv Rana.

Rana’s uncle Raj Kumar, a resident of Bir Ghaggar, said he owned a cement shop and had gone to Saket Hospital in Sector 1, Panchkula, to hand over a bill.

While he exited the hospital, Rana also left the premises on his Honda Activa. Moments later, a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit his scooter, causing him to fall on the road.

The teenager was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Kumar alleged that the Toyota Fortuner was being driven by a Bir Ghaggar resident, Gopal, alias Sonu. He stopped for a while, but fled the scene on noticing the swelling crowd.

A police official at the Chandimandir station said the driver left the vehicle on the spot and escaped on foot. “He has been booked under Section 279 and 304-A of the IPC and will be arrested soon,” the official added.