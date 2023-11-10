Road in Karnal named after 1971 war hero Gyan Singh

The Haryana government has renamed the Nigdhu-Pastana road in Karnal as Shaheed Gyan Singh Road after the CM gave administrative sanction for renaming the road on Thursday.

Haryana CM Manohat Lal Khattar giving old age pension certificate to a beneficiary during a Jan Samwad at Bilaspur village in Yamunanagar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Giving details, an official spokesperson said that Shaheed Gyan Singh, a resident of Nigdhu, laid down his life in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan at the age of 24.

The state government’s welfare schemes are bringing prosperity into the lives of citizens, said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the second day of his visit to Yamunanagar, where he chaired four Jan Samvad events in two assembly seats on Thursday.

While addressing the gathering in Bilaspur, the CM said Haryana is the first state where people are easily availing the benefits of government schemes through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and no other state has such a scheme yet in the country. Khattar said that in this transparent IT system, the automated pension starts soon after the beneficiary turns 60.

Before the Jan Samvad, the CM laid the foundation for the construction of four new roads in the Sadhaura assembly constituency, along with the construction of a bridge over the Lohgarh River, and a road from Bhagwanpur to Lohgarh Sahib Gurudwara Road.

During his Jan Samvad in Pabani Kalan village of Sadhaura, Khattar announced that the phirni of five major villages will be paved.

