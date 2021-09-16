Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road mishap in Mohali: 60-yr-old man killed, wife injured
chandigarh news

Road mishap in Mohali: 60-yr-old man killed, wife injured

The 60-year-old Mohali man died and his wife was injured after a tractor trolley laden with bricks hit their scooter
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The driver of the tractor trolley which hit the victims’ scooter fled the spot and has been booked. (Getty Images)

A 60-year-old man was killed while his wife suffered serious injuries after a tractor trolley laden with bricks hit their scooter near Sector 39-west on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajeev Chopra, a resident of Jujahar Nagar in Mohali. His wife Kiran Bala suffered serious injuries.

Station house officer (SHO) of Balongi, Rajpal Singh Gill, said the accident took place at around 10am, when the couple was going to Maloya. As they reached Mohali–Chandigarh border near Sector 39 west, the tractor-trolley hit their scooter. Rajeev suffered head injuries, while Kiran’s leg was crushed under the tractor’s tyre. They were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where Rajeev was declared brought dead.

Gill said that the driver of the tractor fled the scene and they have confiscated the tractor trolley and have booked the driver. After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to the family members.

Bus mows down 23-year-old man in Dera Bassi

A 22-year man was killed while his friend was injured after a private bus hit their tractor from behind at Ghaggar bridge near Bhankarpur in Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

The deceased has been identified as Shatrudhan, who lives in Mubarakpur and hails from Bihar. His friend, Guwan, suffered injuries and is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Police post-in-charge of Mubarakpur, Narpinder Singh, said the incident took place at around 5.15 am on Wednesday, when the two men were sitting on a tractor and a private bus going to Chandigarh hit it from the back. Shatrudhan was tossed out and came under the tyre of the bus and he died on the spot while Guwan, who was driving the tractor, suffered serious injuries.

The bus driver fled from the scene and has been booked. After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to the family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Panchayat members seeking more financial powers protest outside Punjab CM Capt Amarinder’s Patiala residence

Alert sounded in Punjab’s cotton belt after pink bollworm attack in Haryana

Ameer Singh elected Pakistan gurdwara body president

Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu inaugurates 50-bed hospital in Moga
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP