Road mishap in Mohali: 60-yr-old man killed, wife injured

A 60-year-old man was killed while his wife suffered serious injuries after a tractor trolley laden with bricks hit their scooter near Sector 39-west on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajeev Chopra, a resident of Jujahar Nagar in Mohali. His wife Kiran Bala suffered serious injuries.

Station house officer (SHO) of Balongi, Rajpal Singh Gill, said the accident took place at around 10am, when the couple was going to Maloya. As they reached Mohali–Chandigarh border near Sector 39 west, the tractor-trolley hit their scooter. Rajeev suffered head injuries, while Kiran’s leg was crushed under the tractor’s tyre. They were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where Rajeev was declared brought dead.

Gill said that the driver of the tractor fled the scene and they have confiscated the tractor trolley and have booked the driver. After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to the family members.

Bus mows down 23-year-old man in Dera Bassi

A 22-year man was killed while his friend was injured after a private bus hit their tractor from behind at Ghaggar bridge near Bhankarpur in Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shatrudhan, who lives in Mubarakpur and hails from Bihar. His friend, Guwan, suffered injuries and is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Police post-in-charge of Mubarakpur, Narpinder Singh, said the incident took place at around 5.15 am on Wednesday, when the two men were sitting on a tractor and a private bus going to Chandigarh hit it from the back. Shatrudhan was tossed out and came under the tyre of the bus and he died on the spot while Guwan, who was driving the tractor, suffered serious injuries.

The bus driver fled from the scene and has been booked. After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to the family members.