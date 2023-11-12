Road mishaps snuff out three lives in Chandigarh tricity

Three more people were killed in road accidents in the tricity.

In the Panchkula accident, a resident of Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran was killed and his 15-year-old cousin was injured after a speeding car hit their Honda Activa near the Sector 26/27 turn. (iStock)

Two accidents, involving deaths of two-wheelers riders, were reported from Mohali and the third from Panchkula, where also, a scooterist was killed.

In the Panchkula accident, a resident of Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran was killed and his 15-year-old cousin was injured after a speeding car hit their Honda Activa near the Sector 26/27 turn.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Kumar and his cousin as Sandeep, both hailing from Bihar.

Sandeep told the police that they were returning home from Kakrali village on a Honda Activa around 9 am on November 10, when a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number and being driven by a woman, hit their scooter, causing them to fall.

Vikas’s head hit the road divider and helmet came off, causing grievous injuries.

The cousins were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where Vikas was referred to PGIMER. But he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

On November 9, a speeding truck left a motorcyclist dead at a traffic signal in Zirakpur.

The victim, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Dera Bassi, was waiting for the signal to turn green, when the truck rammed into him. He was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. An FIR under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was lodged at the Zirakpur police station.

In another incident that occurred on November 7, a speeding car, moving on the wrong side of the road, claimed the life of a scooterist in Kharar.

The victim, Mintu Kumar, was en route to Morinda for AC repair, when the mishap took place. He was a resident of Balongi and employed with a private company in Mohali.

He was promptly taken to Indus Hospital in Phase 1, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Battling for life for 5 days, mishap victim dies

Mohali A 26-year-old youth, who was injured in a road crash near Cheema Chowk on November 4, succumbed to his injuries after fighting for life for five days.

The victim, Sukhdeep Singh, 26, was riding a motorcycle around 10.30 pm, when a speeding car rammed a parked vehicle, further hitting him. The car driver fled the scene. His father, Harbans Lal, rushed his son to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where after initial treatment, he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But he breathed his last on November 9. A case was registered at the Phase 1 police station.

