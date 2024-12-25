Road mishaps snuff out two lives in Panchkula

A 31-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding pickup truck near Jaspur village in the Raipur Rani area of Panchkula district on Monday evening. In another accident, a 15-year-old boy lost his life, and a 20-year-old man sustained severe injuries in a road accident near Raipur Rani. A 31-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding pickup truck near Jaspur village in the Raipur Rani area of Panchkula district on Monday evening. In another accident, a 15-year-old boy lost his life, and a 20-year-old man sustained severe injuries in a road accident near Raipur Rani. (Representational image)

The deceased in the first case has been identified as Shamim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who had been living with her husband Salim and six children at the Kamla Brick Kiln in Jaspur for the past six months. According to Salim, they were walking back home after visiting a pharmacy in the nearby village when the accident occurred around 7.50 pm. Shamim was walking ahead of Salim on the roadside when a pickup truck hit her from the rear.

The driver, identified as Akhilesh Singh, a resident of UP, stopped at the scene. Salim, along with the driver, arranged for Shamim to be taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, in an ambulance. Despite efforts, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A police team from the Sector 6 police post reached the hospital following a call to emergency services. Statements from Salim and the driver were recorded, and the vehicle involved was seized. An FIR under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS Act has been registered at Raipur Rani Police Station against Akhilesh Singh for negligent and rash driving.

Meanwhile, in another mishap, a 15-year-old boy lost his life, and a 20-year-old man sustained severe injuries in a road accident near Raipur Rani on Monday. The incident occurred when an Alto car collided with a stationary truck on the roadside near a school.

According to Somnath, a local resident, he and his friend Ramkaran were riding a motorcycle when they witnessed the accident. An Alto car hit a stationary truck. The car was severely damaged in the collision. The duo, with the help of passersby, pulled out the two victims from the car.

The deceased was a resident of Raipur Rani. The injured driver, Aman (20), was rushed to the PGI, Chandigarh.

The truck driver, Rakesh Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, has been booked under Sections 106, 125, and 285 of the BNS Act.

An FIR has been registered at Raipur Rani Police Station.